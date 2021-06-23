Greg Sigrist Buys 1,600 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MCB opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,559,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,038 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCB. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.