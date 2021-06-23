Greg Sigrist Buys 1,600 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:MCB opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $66.40.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on MCB. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
