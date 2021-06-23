Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million.

GSBC stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,170,000 after buying an additional 30,661 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

