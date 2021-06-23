Graviocoin Price Down 31.6% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and $1,178.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00380574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011348 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

