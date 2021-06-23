Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $851,000 Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Forestar Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of FOR opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.