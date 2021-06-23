Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 3,913 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $147,964,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 176,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84. WestRock has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.