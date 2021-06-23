Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $789,000 Investment in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $247,242,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,385,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 1,044,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,914,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

