Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $978,000 Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of Miller Industries worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $445.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

