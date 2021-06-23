Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 76,400 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

TRQ stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

