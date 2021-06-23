Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $107,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after buying an additional 827,514 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,462,000 after buying an additional 432,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $39,720,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter.

LOPE opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

