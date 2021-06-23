GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of GPX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 99,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $253.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

