GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GP Strategies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GP Strategies by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPX opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. GP Strategies Co. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $253.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

