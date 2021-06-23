Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Acquires C$29,250.00 in Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,542,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,970,587.40.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton bought 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton bought 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

TSE:GRC traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,428. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.68 million and a PE ratio of -19.29.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

