Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Acquires C$29,250.00 in Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,542,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,970,587.40.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton bought 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$240.00.
  • On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton bought 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

TSE:GRC traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,428. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.68 million and a PE ratio of -19.29.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

