Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,604 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.47% of Gogo worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. 16,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.22. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

