goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

GSY stock opened at C$157.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$146.66. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$50.39 and a 1-year high of C$157.99.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that goeasy will post 12.0200004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$768,085.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,260,914.17. Also, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total transaction of C$984,952.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,050,855.15. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $6,732,223.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSY shares. Cormark upped their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$170.60.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.