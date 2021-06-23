Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes $71,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Anthem by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

ANTM stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.83. 16,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

