Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 320 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Godsey & Gibb Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Cisco Systems by 56.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 544,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,324,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 67,494 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 16,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 289,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,941,861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a market cap of $222.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.