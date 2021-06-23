Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires New Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Colfax comprises approximately 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Colfax by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,866 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,677 shares of company stock worth $13,842,407. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFX stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,933. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 111.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

