Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.38. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 300,999 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSAT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 482,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 365,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Globalstar by 2,588.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $4,199,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

