Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.80 million-48.80 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.57.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Shares of GLBE stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,342. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $58.56.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.