Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 380 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 305.78 ($4.00).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 310.50 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 950.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a market capitalization of £41.37 billion and a PE ratio of -30.22.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

