Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.98

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.98 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.26.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

