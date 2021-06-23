Geode Capital Management LLC Has $116.61 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Dropbox worth $116,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.02. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,192. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.