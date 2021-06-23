Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 99,514 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 99,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $122,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

