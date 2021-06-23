Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 451,390 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $136,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

