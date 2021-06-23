Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,804 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Cable One worth $141,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cable One by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,842.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,865.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,788.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

