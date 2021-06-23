GenTrust LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EAGG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,544. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.92. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.