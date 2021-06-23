Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $475.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce $475.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.74 million to $489.23 million. Gentex posted sales of $229.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.67 on Friday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $83,547,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 4,180.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 726,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

