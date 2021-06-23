Genesis Shards Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $116,575.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $116,575.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00111437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00160418 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,853.79 or 1.00690459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

