General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

GD stock opened at $189.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

