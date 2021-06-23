Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises approximately 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $25,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. BP PLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $2,688,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Generac by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded up $9.24 on Wednesday, hitting $406.01. 10,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $399.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,890 shares of company stock worth $8,306,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

