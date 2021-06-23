Gemini Dollar Market Cap Reaches $208.74 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $208.74 million and approximately $11.49 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.00616218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 210,106,380 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

