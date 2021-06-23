GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading 4.8% Higher

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 4,204,334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,162,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a market cap of $65.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get GEE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Derek E. Dewan bought 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darla D. Moore purchased 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 369,099 shares of company stock valued at $216,695 in the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GEE Group by 4,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 40,475 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.