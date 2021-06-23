GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.40 Per Share

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GBG opened at GBX 836.50 ($10.93) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 894.71. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 641 ($8.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, insider David Mathew purchased 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £67,832.16 ($88,623.15). Also, insider Liz Catchpole purchased 4,700 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, with a total value of £39,480 ($51,580.87).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

