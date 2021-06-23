GateToken (GT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.02 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $3.01 or 0.00008990 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $238.45 million and $9.02 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00610003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078090 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,280 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

