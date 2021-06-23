GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st.

GLOG stock remained flat at $$5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $205.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. GasLog had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.547 dividend. This is a positive change from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GasLog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 266,513 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

