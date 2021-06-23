Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Garmin were worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $142.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $145.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

