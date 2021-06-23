FYDcoin (FYD) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $346.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000872 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 443% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 573,706,368 coins and its circulating supply is 545,766,431 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

