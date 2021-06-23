FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Issued By Wedbush

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report issued on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SWBI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

