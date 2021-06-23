FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.40 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $12,426,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147,438 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

