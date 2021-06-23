FY2021 EPS Estimates for PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for PageGroup in a report issued on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PageGroup’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get PageGroup alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

PageGroup stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.