FY2021 Earnings Estimate for NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) Issued By Cormark

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRA. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of CVE GRA opened at C$3.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$560.24 million and a P/E ratio of -55.47. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$4.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

