Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. Funko has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $4,448,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,915 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,030. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 568.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 279,174 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

