Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $2,452,320.38 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

