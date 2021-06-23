Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $2,452,320.38 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
