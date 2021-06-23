Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,784.90

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,784.90 ($36.38) and traded as low as GBX 2,210 ($28.87). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,285 ($29.85), with a volume of 33,585 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDEV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Frontier Developments to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of £881.31 million and a PE ratio of 51.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,784.90.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

