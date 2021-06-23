Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,077,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $691.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 5,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.