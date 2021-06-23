Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $270.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $239.21 and last traded at $239.09, with a volume of 5610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.66.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.24. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.