Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells $554,475.48 in Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:F opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 32.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 84,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $148,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

