Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price upped by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $59,070,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $80,483,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.