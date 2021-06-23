Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. Flywire has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

