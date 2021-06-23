FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.